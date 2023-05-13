Masondo to lead delegation at second ordinary session of Pan-African Parliament

Chair of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo will lead a multiparty parliamentary delegation to the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).
This second session of the PAP’s sixth parliament will be held in Midrand, Johannesburg from Monday to June 2, under the 2023 AU theme, “Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)”.
“The PAP, as the AU parliamentary forum with a mandate to facilitate the implementation of its policies, objectives and programmes, will use the session to discuss and come up with strategies to fast-track the implementation of the AfCFTA by parliaments across the continent,” said parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.
“Several reports from sittings of the PAP permanent committees in March will be considered during the session. These include the report of the combined Workshop on Access to Information, Digital Rights with the Internet Governance Forum; Report on the proposal to develop a Model Law on Climate Change; Report of the Capacity Building Workshop on Labour Migration Governance and Administration; Report on the Place of Traditional Medicine in African Health Systems; Report on Joint Capacity Building on Ratification of AU Legal instruments; Report on First Partners’ engagement on Conceptual Framework of the Draught Model Law on Gender Parity; and the Report on the Draught Model Law on Cooperatives. The peace and security situation on the continent will also feature on the agenda of the plenary,” Mothapo added
The session includes the two-day third African Parliamentarians Summit on Climate Policy and Equity scheduled for May 16 and 17.
“The summit seeks to bring together stakeholders who will be responsible for facilitating broad support for pro-poor, just, equitable, locally led and science-based decisions in nationally determined contributions to the development of an implementable, overall climate action plan. The high-level climate engagement will also identify a common African agenda in the Global Stock Take process and in the countdown to COP28 and the role parliamentarians can play, he said.
“Also scheduled during the session is a workshop for the national implementation of the 'AfricaEducatesHer' campaign: legislation to ensure learning opportunities post-Covid for girls, a celebration of Africa Day and a meeting with representatives from the European parliament.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
