LISTEN | Prince Mashele’s ‘lies’ about Herman Mashaba biography cause stir
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Prince Mashele, the author of Herman Mashaba’s book, says he was never paid but received a loan from the ActionSA leader.
Listen to the controversy:
