ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the fundraising campaign is to ensure the party can compete against established political parties in the forthcoming elections.
He said the money would go towards the structures of the party, including rallies, campaign gear and other party activities.
“Established political parties continue to award themselves billions of rands of taxpayers' funding to help them campaign every year. They do it because they are represented in parliament,” said Beaumont.
“This might be a small contribution, but collectively with the donations of thousands of South Africans, it will help us reach and engage with more voters, and take our message of hope to every community across the country.”
The party declare the most donations for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said three parties disclosed more than R5m in funding from donors from January 1 to March 31.
According to the IEC, ActionSA received R3.73m from three donors.
“The individual donors are Dr BB Mabizela (R105,000), Chris du Toit (R125,000) and Martin Moshal (R3.5m). Moshal is a repeat donor to ActionSA who has previously made donations valued at R11m.”
TimesLIVE
Mashaba appeals to ActionSA supporters to donate R30 to fund party’s 2024 election campaign
Image: EUGENE COETZEE.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has appealed to supporters to donate R30 to the party as part of fundraising efforts for the 2024 elections.
In a video shared online, Mashaba said the donations were part of “an initiative aimed at empowering all South Africans to make a difference”.
“While established political parties receive billions of rands in funding from the state, ActionSA, as a new political party, depends entirely on donations from passionate South Africans like yourself to spread the message of hope and change,” said Mashaba.
