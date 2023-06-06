Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivers his state of the city address on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivers state of the city address
Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivers his state of the city address on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Thapelo Amad defends Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda after scam allegations
ActionSA calls for 'black version of Steenhuisen' Kabelo Gwamanda to be removed
DA calls for fraud-accused Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to account
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos