DA tells Joburg mayor Gwamanda is 'out of touch, has no plan' for the city
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The DA in Johannesburg has slammed the state of the city address by mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on Tuesday, saying it revealed he had no plan for the country's economic hub.
The party lamented it had to sit through the mayor reading a speech that was “clearly not written by himself”.
DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku said it showed that Gwamanda is out of touch with what was happening in the city he leads.
“To say the mayor was vague is an understatement. The executive mayor is talking about a people’s plan — which people’s plan, when he did not even apologise to the residents of Johannesburg for his no-show at IDP [individual development plan] sessions which would have also informed his state of the city address?” she said.
Echeozonjoku told the mayor he had no plan, was not in touch with the true state of the city and did not care about the rate payers, who pay huge rates but get ignored and yet assisted in upgrading underdeveloped areas.
“We are a city in mourning today. Cry our beloved city, which once was on its way to being restored to a city of golden opportunities, but now has become a city of filth, doom and gloom under the GLU,” she said. The GLU is the ANC/EFF-led government of local unity that put Gwamanda in charge of the city.
WATCH | State of the city debate adjourned as Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda takes ill
Echeozonjoku thanked the speaker, Colleen Makhubele, for publicising the mayor and his MMC's failure to attend IDP sessions, showing a disregard for residents, and agreed that it was unacceptable.
“What is also alarming is that the executive mayor had an opportunity to apologise to residents of Johannesburg during his address yesterday and he failed to do so.
“It is clear that the executive mayor has no plan, just a long wish list funded by the ratepayers, and is being controlled from behind the scenes,” she said.
Echeozonjoku challenged the mayor to acknowledge that the plans in motion were initiated under the DA-led multiparty government and said he is offering nothing new, as expected when absorbed by the ANC.
