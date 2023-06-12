Politics

Joburg council speaker warns city will be placed under administration should budget not be approved

12 June 2023 - 14:33
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

City of Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele has warned that should the budget speech not receive the support of the majority of councillors, the city will risk being placed under administration.

Addressing the media ahead of the budget speech expected to be delivered on Tuesday, Makhubele feared that the administration was sailing close to the wind after being plagued by political instability in recent months.

“It is very important for the government of local unity to convince the entire council, lobby as hard as we can and ensure that council members are, in unity, able to vote for the budget,” she said.

The speaker emphasised it would only be possible to tip the tide should the budget to be presented by finance mayoral committee member Dada Morero meet the political party expectations, reflect all the parties' constituencies and ensure their respective needs are addressed.

She encouraged city residents to follow the proceedings closely. 

“If the budget is not approved, it will mean the city has no money. And no money, means we do not have a city to run,” warned Makhubele.

The debate on the state of the city council is due to resume on Tuesday following its brief adjournment after mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was reported ill.

“After that first session, after the mayor has responded, we will adjourn for lunch. In the afternoon, we expect the budget presentation to be delivered,” she said. 

On Wednesday, a budget speech debate will be held where a vote will be taken to see whether Morero's presentation makes the cut.

