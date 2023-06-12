South Africa

‘When will it end?’: South Africans unhappy with Senzo Meyiwa murder trial delays

12 June 2023 - 14:26 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has hit a snag with judge Tshifhiwa Maumela falling ill. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

South Africans have grown impatient with the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after news that judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, who has been presiding over the case for the past two years, has taken ill and might no longer be available. 

The trial was expected to continue this week with testimony from state witness Zandile Khumalo.

However, Maumela’s health problems saw another delay in resolving the murder that took place nine years ago during an alleged armed robbery.

Meyiwa was killed in 2014 in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, her sister Zandile, Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala in Vosloorus. 

Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba reassured the court gallery and the accused, who remain in custody, that the trial would proceed amid challenges.

“We have made arrangements that this matter should proceed in the third term so it can be finalised as soon as possible. The leadership of this court and legal representatives are making arrangements so this matter should proceed on July 17,” Ledwaba said.

Many on social media were unhappy with the delay, saying it was putting the goalkeeper's family through more pain. 

Meyiwa's father Sam died in 2019 without seeing justice served for his son after fighting for years. TimesLIVE reported Sam was so desperate to find out who killed his son that he even made an impassioned plea to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Senzo’s father went to the president and said, 'Can you give me the gift of knowing what happened to my son before I die?' The president called me and gave me very strict instructions,” police minister Bheki Cele previously recounted.

Here is how people reacted to the trial postponement: 

