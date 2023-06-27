World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was among those who shook hands with President Cyril Ramaphosa after his speech on inequality at last week's New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, France.
Ramaphosa did not mince his words on financing development and climate action, criticising developed countries for using their buying power to stockpile Covid-19 vaccines in 2020, thereby leaving African countries with little.
The pandemic exposed structural inequities that existed long before it gripped the world, Ghebreyesus said.
“The pandemic fund was established to address critical gaps in pandemic preparedness, especially in lower-income countries. We still do not have all of the financing tools we need to tackle the next pandemic and there are already worrying signs that the cycle of panic and neglect is repeating,” he said.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has been a demonstration of the intimate links between global health and the global economy. It has reminded us that when one is damaged, both suffer.”
Vaccine inequality: WHO chief Tedros thanks Ramaphosa for support
Image: The Presidency/SA/Twitter
World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was among those who shook hands with President Cyril Ramaphosa after his speech on inequality at last week's New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, France.
Ramaphosa did not mince his words on financing development and climate action, criticising developed countries for using their buying power to stockpile Covid-19 vaccines in 2020, thereby leaving African countries with little.
The pandemic exposed structural inequities that existed long before it gripped the world, Ghebreyesus said.
“The pandemic fund was established to address critical gaps in pandemic preparedness, especially in lower-income countries. We still do not have all of the financing tools we need to tackle the next pandemic and there are already worrying signs that the cycle of panic and neglect is repeating,” he said.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has been a demonstration of the intimate links between global health and the global economy. It has reminded us that when one is damaged, both suffer.”
Ghebreyesus urged leaders at the summit to support intergovernmental forums such as the G7 and G20 to finance health initiatives.
After the summit, Ghebreyesus thanked Ramaphosa for supporting the WHO.
“There is no climate action without resilient health systems,” he said.
Ramaphosa said global development financing, if properly directed and provided on a significant scale, could make a difference to developing countries.
He told the summit African leaders felt like beggars when they tried to attain vaccines.
“The northern hemisphere countries bought all the vaccines in the world and they were hogging them and did not want to release them at a time we needed them the most.
WATCH | Frosty reactions at Paris summit as Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine ‘inequality’
“It got worse when we wanted to manufacture our own vaccines. When we went to World Trade Organisation (WTO) there was a lot of resistance, enormous resistance. We kept saying what is more important, lives or profits by your pharmaceutical companies?
“And that too generated and deepened the disappointment and resentment on our part because we felt like life in the northern hemisphere is much more important than life in the global south.
“These are the issues that need to be addressed,” Ramaphosa said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Russia mutiny won’t derail African efforts to end Ukraine war: Pandor
Mantashe must go: DA calls for minister to be axed over green energy signing snub
Covid is not behind us, warn scientific experts as Prof Salim Abdool Karim launches new book
‘We must continue to assert needs and interests of developing economies in international forums’, says Ramaphosa
Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos