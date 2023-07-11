Party stalwart and task team convener Baleka Mbete said it was important to resolve disputes and appeals before the conference commences to avoid registration delays.
Mbete, who also chairs the national dispute resolution and appeals committee, said it was regrettable her team was inundated with disputes.
"You lodge your dispute in the area nearest to you. You don't say, 'I know Maropene in Johannesburg, therefore I go straight to her.' No, you don't do that. The provinces have a dispute resolution structure that listens, must understand what the issues are, what problems are indicated and what misunderstandings are taking place," she said.
The convener said it was important to adhere to procedural integrity to ensure a thorough job was done in attending to issues requiring focus.
"Sometimes it is a fake or fabricated dispute. We must also be alive to that. We are at the point where the dispute resolution committee sat for two weeks paying attention to appeals emanating from the provinces."
Mbete said guidelines were communicated to all structures across the country to explain to members that disputes must be lodged with party structures in the areas closest to them.
"Our national committee listens to appellants, not disputes. We do not deal with disputes, we deal with appeals, and those would be outcomes from provincial structures that would have processed the disputes, reached conclusions and arrived at a verdict. It is only beyond that that an appeal arises," she said.
The event will make the league's 13th national elective conference. It will be convened under the theme "Consolidating, safeguarding and advancing decisive action towards liberation and emancipation of women".
ANC Women's League conference postponed to mitigate registration challenges
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The ANC Women's League's national task team has postponed its upcoming elective conference by a week to tie up loose ends ahead of registration.
The decision was announced at the league's state of readiness briefing at ANC headquarters Luthuli House after a preparatory committee meeting that took place until the wee hours on Tuesday.
The conference will now start on July 21 to allow for "necessary measures to be undertaken to uphold the credibility and integrity of the conference", said the party's second deputy secretary-general and women's league coordinator Maropene Ramokgopa.
"Most ANC elective conferences struggle [with] registration. As the women's league, we want to set a new standard and make sure that when registration begins, it only takes up one day," she added.
Ramokgopa said the preparatory committee and task team wanted to spend more time on pre-registration to iron out challenges raised by branches and attend to disputes and appeals raised by the league's structures.
"We reaffirm our commitment to a credible and thus successful conference. We will not deflect from this momentous task we have been entrusted with," she said.
WATCH | ANC Women's League briefs media ahead of elective conference
