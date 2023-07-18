Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mbeki, Motlanthe attend Brics dialogue

18 July 2023 - 11:20 By TimesLIVE

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe joined other high-ranking politicians for the Brics political parties' dialogue on Tuesday.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile delivered the opening address.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Black Sea grain deal expires after Russia quits

A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine's grain for the past year expired on Monday after Russia quit and warned it could not guarantee ...
News
4 hours ago

'Russia insists Putin attends summit in SA', says Mashatile

Deputy president Paul Mashatile this week spelt out South Africa's dilemma over inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend next month's ...
News
2 days ago

Putin, Ramaphosa discuss grain deal and Brics summit in telephone call

Putin's possible attendance at the summit is delicate for both countries because of an arrest warrant issued against him in March by the ...
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa quashes 'rumour' that Brics summit will be held virtually

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday dismissed suggestions the upcoming 15th Brics summit will be held virtually and possibly in another country.
Politics
3 days ago

‘It is fine, we are not friends’ — Malema after being excluded from Brics political parties dialogue by ANC

Malema said it would have been an issue if his party was excluded when political parties meet for an official state Brics programme before August.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Mashatile slams Russia-Ukraine African peace initiative 'doomsayers' Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Mbeki, Motlanthe attend Brics dialogue Politics
  3. ‘Let us remember Madiba by working for peace’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  4. 'Keep my name out of your filthy mouth' — Yengeni hits back at Mbalula Politics
  5. 'We cannot be bullied by Lekota's friends,' says Madisha Politics

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding