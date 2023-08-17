FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said the name, vision, shared principles and priorities prove that political party leaders were able to put their differences aside and work together.
“We believe that these priorities and principles will save South Africa and will create a better future for all because that is what we want and we are setting that example.”
The meeting is a culmination of work that has been done over the last three months, he said.
“It’s not easy but I can say that I am pleased that with rational thinking of what is in the best interest of South Africa, its people and our future, we have achieved that and we are appealing to the electorate of South Africa to make our hands stronger so that we can create a better future for all.”
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba described the engagement as “tough but productive”.
“In 1994 when I went out to vote, I went to vote for a new dispensation and a brighter future for my kids and my grandkids, unfortunately that dream, 29 years later, it almost disappeared and I am so glad that this afternoon we have been able to rekindle that dream again.”
What was achieved was historic but “wasn’t easy”, he said.
Isanco president Marshall Zukile Luyenge promised South Africans change.
“It is so great to be part of political parties that have been long in the game but they were never given a position by communities to take the lead. Now this is the time for that.”
Political parties give day one of national convention a thumbs-up
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
The first day of the multiparty charter for South Africa national convention was characterised by disagreements, compromises and heated debates.
This is according to the leaders of the DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement (UIM), Spectrum National Party (SNP) and Independent South African National Civic Organisation (Isanco), gathered at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Wednesday.
The seven party leaders have committed to put South Africa first as they come together to map out the formation of a pact intended to unseat the ANC in the 2024 elections.
The first day of the historic discussions saw parties agreeing on a new name for the pact — from moonshot pact to multiparty charter for South Africa — an agreement on a set of values and principles which will guide the group, and an invitation to other political parties to join the movement.
The UIM’s Neil de Beer said these discussions were the start of their long journey to freedom.
“We are not looking behind us. I look at the leaders here today, make no mistake the barometer and the heat were turned off and on, but at the end of the day consensus is agreed that this country demands better leadership, solutions, government and country.”
De Beer said while advances and agreements were made, more still needs to be deliberated on when parties reconvene on Thursday.
LISTEN | Goodbye 'moonshot pact', hello 'multiparty charter for South Africa'
SNP president Christopher Claassen said he was proud to be a member of the pact. “There is hope for all South African citizens. Today has been a great day and sometimes you have to disagree to agree and that is what makes this pact so unique.”
The IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa said the deliberations were not only about politicians but about the people of South Africa. “We have made great progress in terms of giving a name, we also agreed on the share-governing principles, values and vision for a country that we all dream of.”
The political parties, he said, had committed themselves to achieving the 50% plus 1 by mobilising masses to vote to remove the ruling party. “We have ensured that coalition is about compromise and finding the common grounds in the interest of the people. We are confident that going forward we will revive hope and prosperity to the people of South Africa.”
To South Africans worried about the future, crime and load-shedding DA leader John Steenhuisen said “help is on the way”.
He said political parties have laid the foundation for the formation of a majority “that is going to sweep the ANC out of power and usher in a new government that puts people ahead of politicians”.
He described the discussions as “robust” and “sincere”.
Moonshot pact negotiations kick off today
