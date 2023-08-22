Politics

WATCH LIVE | Brics business forum

22 August 2023 - 08:33 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

Delegates from Brics countries and other interested nations are gathering in Sandton for the bloc's business forum on Tuesday.

The event is taking place ahead of the official opening of the Brics summit later in the day.

SA to use Brics summit to push for own-currency trade

The multipolar global trading system of today is far different from the trading system of 20 years ago, says Brics representative in SA Anil Sooklal
19 hours ago

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Brics summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the Brics summit to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from Tuesday to ...
1 day ago

‘SA committed to non-alignment’: Ramaphosa ahead of Brics summit

Ahead of the 15th Brics Summit in SA, president Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation SA would not be drawn into a contest between global powers.
1 day ago
