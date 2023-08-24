Politics

ANC in KZN calls on country to pray for Buthelezi before his 95th birthday

24 August 2023 - 17:14
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the county to pray for Zulu traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi. File image
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the county to pray for Zulu traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi. 

The 94-year-old was admitted to hospital about a month ago for prolonged back pain. 

Buthelezi will celebrate his 95th birthday on Sunday and the governing party wished him a speedy recovery.

“We call on the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa to pray for Shenge [Buthelezi] to recover so he can serve his nation. 

“We must put the family in [our] prayers, pray the medication Shange is receiving will give him strength and pray he will be out [of hospital] to celebrate his birthday with his family,” said ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

TimesLIVE reported Buthelezi's family was optimistic he will discharged from hospital next week. 

“The complication has been cleared and his doctors are happy with his state of health. It is expected he will be discharged next week. 

“We are saddened he will not be at KwaPhindangene for his birthday on Sunday, but we are delighted with his recovery and look forward to next week. We thank God he has weathered this storm. We will have much to celebrate on Sunday,” said family spokesperson Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi.

TimesLIVE 

