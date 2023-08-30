Politics

‘Magashule’s political party has nothing to offer’ — Fikile Mbalula

Ace Magashule launched the African Congress for Transformation on Wednesday in Soweto

30 August 2023 - 16:21
Thabo Tshabalala
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says there is nothing Ace Magashule's new political party can offer. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says there is nothing new that Ace Magashule’s political party will offer.

Magashule launched the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) on Wednesday in Soweto.

The ANC secretary-general was speaking at an NUM executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

“There is nothing new there. They are not going to offer anything, they will do the laziest job of critiquing the ANC without giving an alternative.”

The ACT includes former ANC members and former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza.

Magashule was expelled from the ANC in June after its national disciplinary committee found him guilty of contravening party rules and its constitution.

TimesLIVE

