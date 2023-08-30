Senior police investigator to appear before Scopa's Eskom hearing on September 12

Senior police investigator Brig Jaap Burger is scheduled to appear before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) next month to give testimony about allegations of corruption, theft, sabotage and cartels at Eskom.
He was a no-show in June despite an instruction from his boss, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, for him to do so, due to safety concerns.
Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa announced on Wednesday that September 12 has been set as the date for Burger’s appearance.
He said police minister Bheki Cele, Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit [SIU] will also attend, and are expected to hand over the intelligence report commissioned by the former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
TimesLIVE understands that Burger is reluctant to appear before the committee.
Sources have revealed that he went as far as writing to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to object to Scopa’s insistence that he should appear before the committee about the matter.
A source said the officer argued that it was not within the mandate of the committee to probe security matters, and that its mandate was limited to public accounts.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publishing.
Back in June, Hlengwa said the committee would seek advice about a request for Burger to appear in-camera, including the implications for such an appearance.
Several witnesses including De Ruyter and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security adviser Sydney Mufamadi made references to Burger and his liaison role between De Ruyter, private investigators, law enforcement agencies and politicians.
At the time, Masemola told Scopa Burger had requested to appear in-camera, as he was concerned about what would happen to him after appearing publicly before Scopa.
"His main issue is after he presents here, what are the implications to himself and his life," he said.
Masemola designated Burger as the liaison with De Ruyter’s intelligence operation after the former Eskom boss met senior police officers, including Masemola, to request police assistance in investigating corruption at Eskom in June last year.
In his submission, De Ruyter claimed Burger had full access to the intelligence gathered, and told him he had kept his line of command informed.
Meanwhile, SIU head Andy Mothibi revealed at that meeting, the unit had received the intelligence report commissioned by De Ruyter after reaching out to George Fivaz Forensics and Risk, which is the company that conducted the investigation.
Deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale also revealed at the time that Hawks boss Gen Godfrey Lebeya had also received a copy.
