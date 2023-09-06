POLL | Should US ambassador Reuben Brigety be sent home?

It's unclear what consequences US ambassador Reuben Brigety could face after no evidence was found on his allegations that South Africa was “exporting” weapons to Russia when the Lady R docked in Simon’s Town.
“We are confident weapons were loaded on to that vessel and I would bet my life on the accuracy of that assertion,” he said in May.
This week a panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa found there was no evidence to substantiate this.
The panel only confirmed the offloading of equipment for the South African National Defence Force which was ordered and had been waiting for delivery since 2018. The report stipulated the delivery of the equipment was delayed by, among other things, Covid-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
According to the report, Lady R was tracked by foreign intelligence agencies.
The SACP has called for Brigety to be recalled by the US.
“Brigety baselessly accused South Africa of supporting Russia’s special military operation with weapons in the Nato-provoked war in Ukraine. His spurious allegations against our country had a damaging effect on our currency, economy and our standing in the world.
“Despite receiving an opportunity to present evidence to support his [allegations], Brigety failed to do so,” said SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo.
