Politics

POLL | Should US ambassador Reuben Brigety be sent home?

06 September 2023 - 16:00 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
It's unclear what consequences US ambassador Reuben Brigety could face after a panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa found there was no evidence to support his claims. File photo.
It's unclear what consequences US ambassador Reuben Brigety could face after a panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa found there was no evidence to support his claims. File photo. 
Image: Facebook

It's unclear what consequences US ambassador Reuben Brigety could face after no evidence was found on his allegations that South Africa was “exporting” weapons to Russia when the Lady R docked in Simon’s Town. 

“We are confident weapons were loaded on to that vessel and I would bet my life on the accuracy of that assertion,” he said in May.

This week a panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa found there was no evidence to substantiate this.

The panel only confirmed the offloading of equipment for the South African National Defence Force which was ordered and had been waiting for delivery since 2018. The report stipulated the delivery of the equipment was delayed by, among other things, Covid-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to the report, Lady R was tracked by foreign intelligence agencies. 

The SACP has called for Brigety to be recalled by the US.

“Brigety baselessly accused South Africa of supporting Russia’s special military operation with weapons in the Nato-provoked war in Ukraine. His spurious allegations against our country had a damaging effect on our currency, economy and our standing in the world.

“Despite receiving an opportunity to present evidence to support his [allegations], Brigety failed to do so,” said SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Executive report on Lady R landing in Simonstown provides more detail

Lady R, the Russian-registered cargo ship which docked in Simonstown in December last year, delivered equipment for the South African National ...
News
18 hours ago

WATCH | 'SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard the Lady R': Ramaphosa

There is no truth to the damaging allegations that SA illegally exported arms to Russia when the vessel Lady R docked in Simon’s Town, President ...
News
2 days ago

Mbalula 'shocked' US has not recalled Ambassador Brigety

The US should have long recalled its ambassador to Pretoria over the diplomatic row he caused.
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. POLL | Should US ambassador Reuben Brigety be sent home? Politics
  2. See load-shedding in a positive light, says Ramaphosa on stage 6 Politics
  3. SACP wants ambassador Brigety recalled after Lady R probe finds no evidence of ... Politics
  4. Public Protector audit outcomes regress due to flawed appointment of lawyers Politics
  5. Gauteng ANC slams Tshwane DA’s failure to submit financial statements to ... Politics

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...