IFP wins another ward from ANC in KwaZulu-Natal

IFP KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Thami Ntuli said the victory is testament to the legacy of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and reaffirms that the IFP remains a force in South African politics.
“The party's impressive performance in this by-election reflects our unwavering commitment to the people and our readiness to lead.
“With the 2024 general elections on the horizon, this victory sends a clear message that the IFP is a force in the province,” said Ntuli.
He thanked volunteers, IFP members and the Umhlathuze constituency for their efforts to secure a win.
“As we celebrate this victory, we challenge the newly elected councillor Sibusiso Ndunakazi to draw inspiration from our late president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. We call on him to be a humble, respectful and dedicated champion of service delivery for the people of ward 13, including Mabuyeni, Ndesheni, eMpembeni and Mkhobosa.”
The IFP won 53.38% of the votes cast while the ANC won 46.01% and the EFF 0.61%.
Image: Supplied
An ANC ward whose councillor resigned after surviving a shooting has fallen to the IFP after a by-election in Umhlathuze municipality.
The attempt on the councillor's life happened shortly after the shooting of an ACDP councillor in the municipality.
The IFP's by-election victory in the municipality that includes Richards Bay and Empangeni means it has the same number of seats as the ANC in the city.
Out of the 67 seats in the council, the IFP and ANC now hold 25 each.
The IFP already runs the municipality in a coalition with the DA and ACDP.
52 councillors dead in KZN political killings
