LISTEN | There's 'scientific evidence that South Africa is much better than 30 years ago': Gwen Ramokgopa

06 November 2023 - 14:46
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has explained the changes she has made to save the party money.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

There is “objective and scientific” evidence that South Africa is much better than 30 years ago. 

That's according to ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa, who had a one-on-one sit-down interview with Sunday Times politics reporter Kgothatso Madisa. 

This is despite an alarmingly high unemployment rate, load-shedding affecting the economy, pit toilets in some schools and a shortage of water in parts of the country.  

During his medium-term budget policy statement last week, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the economy is expected to grow by 1.4% from next year. 

Ramokgopa says the ANC is blamed for many things that happen in the country. 

Listen here:

Gwen Ramokgopa told the Sunday Times her party had turned a corner and was now able to pay its staff, service its debt, and get new revenue streams flowing. She was in conversation with Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa. #News #Southafrica www.timeslive.co.za

TimesLIVE

