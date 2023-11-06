LISTEN | There's 'scientific evidence that South Africa is much better than 30 years ago': Gwen Ramokgopa

There is “objective and scientific” evidence that South Africa is much better than 30 years ago.
That's according to ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa, who had a one-on-one sit-down interview with Sunday Times politics reporter Kgothatso Madisa.
This is despite an alarmingly high unemployment rate, load-shedding affecting the economy, pit toilets in some schools and a shortage of water in parts of the country.
During his medium-term budget policy statement last week, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the economy is expected to grow by 1.4% from next year.
Ramokgopa says the ANC is blamed for many things that happen in the country.
Listen here:
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
