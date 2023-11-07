Politics

LISTEN | 'I cannot be overshadowed': KZN premier Nomusa-Dube Ncube

07 November 2023 - 14:19
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Critics say KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube was sidelined by ANC provincial chair Siboniso Duma, who lifted the RWC trophy with Springbok Eben Etzebeth.
Image: KZN PREMIER'S OFFICE

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says she is a strong leader who cannot be overshadowed

She was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a festive season safety plan launch in Hammarsdale on Tuesday during provincial safety month. 

“I do not believe I can be overshadowed. I am woman enough, strong enough, a leader enough,” says Dube-Ncube.

Listen here: 

Dube-Ncube's comments follow an incident at the Durban City Hall on Saturday, where the Springboks were hosted in celebration of their Rugby World Cup victory. During the event, economic development MEC Siboniso Duma lifted the Webb Ellis Cup during a photo opportunity meant to feature Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the premier.

The ANC Women's League lashed out at Duma, accusing him of repeatedly undermining Dube-Ncube's authority and leadership.

However, on Tuesday, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal rejected the league's statement, saying it agreed Duma would lift the trophy with Etzebeth. 

