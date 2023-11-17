“A new Gauteng provincial government led by the multiparty charter can rid this province of the ANC corruption and maladministration that has brought Gauteng to its knees, and usher in a government that spends money on perfecting basic service delivery, restoring electricity and water infrastructure, fixing towns and cities, and brings back investment and jobs as we resuscitate Gauteng’s economy.”
Steenhuisen said the blue party's plans to end load-shedding, water-shedding, revitalise and repair towns and cities, alongside a growing provincial economy, needed the support of Gauteng residents in large numbers on voting day in 2024.
He was speaking outside the offices of the South African Human Rights Commission in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where he lodged a complaint against Rand Water over water cuts in Gauteng.
“Gauteng has an immense role to play in the future of our country, and it is up to the residents of Gauteng to empower themselves by registering to vote to make the dream of a better Gauteng and a better South Africa a reality.”
Steenhuisen said the multiparty charter — which consists of the DA, ActionSA, IFP, FF Plus, ACDP and others — was a viable alternative to unseat the ANC in the upcoming elections.
Internal DA, independent polling shows multiparty charter can win Gauteng, says Steenhuisen
Image: Supplied
The multiparty charter is in pole position to facilitate a power grab from the ANC in Gauteng in next year's elections, according to a recent independent poll.
This was announced by DA leader John Steenhuisen on Friday, hailing the outcomes of internal polling by his party and backed up by independent and separate polls conducted by the Social Research Foundation and the Brenthurst Foundation.
“The multiparty charter has overtaken the ANC as the largest political movement in Gauteng. These polls have the multiparty charter polling at 45% in Gauteng, only 6% from a 50+1 majority, while the ANC’s support has plummeted to 37%,” Steenhuisen said.
The DA leader said for the first time in 30 years, Gauteng residents have a realistic chance of electing a new majority government in 2024, but it required every Gauteng resident to register to vote to turn the tide.
“This means the voter registration weekend on November 18 and 19 has never been more crucial for the future of Gauteng, and the future of its residents who desperately want a life of opportunity and dignity.
LISTEN | IEC not expecting disruptions during voter registration weekend
“A new Gauteng provincial government led by the multiparty charter can rid this province of the ANC corruption and maladministration that has brought Gauteng to its knees, and usher in a government that spends money on perfecting basic service delivery, restoring electricity and water infrastructure, fixing towns and cities, and brings back investment and jobs as we resuscitate Gauteng’s economy.”
Steenhuisen said the blue party's plans to end load-shedding, water-shedding, revitalise and repair towns and cities, alongside a growing provincial economy, needed the support of Gauteng residents in large numbers on voting day in 2024.
He was speaking outside the offices of the South African Human Rights Commission in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where he lodged a complaint against Rand Water over water cuts in Gauteng.
“Gauteng has an immense role to play in the future of our country, and it is up to the residents of Gauteng to empower themselves by registering to vote to make the dream of a better Gauteng and a better South Africa a reality.”
Steenhuisen said the multiparty charter — which consists of the DA, ActionSA, IFP, FF Plus, ACDP and others — was a viable alternative to unseat the ANC in the upcoming elections.
Online voter registrations are booming, says IEC
“I am calling on all South Africans to use this voter registration wisely to register to vote in 2024. We can bring change and a new government to Gauteng, and to South Africa when South Africa goes to the polls next year. I am urging all South Africans to use our democracy to empower themselves to elect a better future for our country.
“Only the registered can vote, and every one of us must register to vote for the real and tangible change that is on the horizon as the multiparty charter gains momentum in Gauteng and in South Africa.”
The DA leader described Gauteng as a beautiful province that needed better governance to manage it.
“It is one of the richest slivers of the entire African continent with boundless potential. But it needs the right government to unlock it. As a viable political alternative is on our doorstep in the multiparty charter, let us register to vote to rescue Gauteng and save South Africa.”
The Electoral Commission of South Africa's registration weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
LISTEN | 'You've lost your voice if you don't vote' — IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo
Teachers’ union wants apology from EFF over election monitors role
LISTEN | Rise Mzansi to contest elections with Move SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos