LISTEN | IEC not expecting disruptions during voter registration weekend

17 November 2023 - 11:17
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
The election theme announced on October 24 is 'Your democracy — Own it'. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says the commission is not expecting disruptions during voter registration this weekend. 

The IEC is holding its first registration drive for next year's national and provincial elections this weekend.

More than 2,000 voter registration venues will be open around the country. 

Listen here: 

If you are a first time voter and have never registered, this is what you need to do:

  • go to your local IEC office;
  • complete the registration form;
  • your identity document will be scanned; and
  • a bar-coded sticker will be pasted in your green ID book or on your valid temporary identity certificate.

TimesLIVE

