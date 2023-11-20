Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says research is not absolute because it considers a period or sample.
Ntshavheni was addressing the media on cabinet meeting outcomes.
“Research on its own is not absolute. It considers a period, it considers a sample, so it's not reliable — and that's why on our part we are not bothered by report in terms of things they say are happening, which are not necessarily happening.
“On things that we need to strengthen, we are strengthening,” she said.
Listen here:
LISTEN | 'Research is not absolute': Ntshavheni responds to Harvard report on SA economy
Image: GCIS.
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says research is not absolute because it considers a period or sample.
Ntshavheni was addressing the media on cabinet meeting outcomes.
“Research on its own is not absolute. It considers a period, it considers a sample, so it's not reliable — and that's why on our part we are not bothered by report in terms of things they say are happening, which are not necessarily happening.
“On things that we need to strengthen, we are strengthening,” she said.
Listen here:
Her statements follow a Growth Lab report at Harvard University on South Africa's economy, which suggests that phasing out cadre deployment and unbundling Eskom could help improve state capacity.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘There must be consequences,’ says Ntshavheni on banks’ currency manipulation
Home affairs building capacity to deport illegal immigrants: Ntshavheni
South Africans fighting in Mideast war will be prosecuted — Ntshavheni
Government to crack down on illegal spaza shops: Ntshavheni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos