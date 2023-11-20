Politics

LISTEN | 'Research is not absolute': Ntshavheni responds to Harvard report on SA economy

20 November 2023 - 13:09
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. File photo.
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says research is not absolute because it considers a period or sample. 

Ntshavheni was addressing the media on cabinet meeting outcomes.

“Research on its own is not absolute. It considers a period, it considers a sample, so it's not reliable — and that's why on our part we are not bothered by report in terms of things they say are happening, which are not necessarily happening. 

“On things that we need to strengthen, we are strengthening,” she said.

Listen here: 

Her statements follow a  Growth Lab report at Harvard University on South Africa's economy, which suggests that phasing out cadre deployment and unbundling Eskom could help improve state capacity.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘There must be consequences,’ says Ntshavheni on banks’ currency manipulation

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says there must be consequences for dollar-rand exchange manipulation by local and international ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Home affairs building capacity to deport illegal immigrants: Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the home affairs department is building capacity to address the deportation of illegal ...
News
1 week ago

South Africans fighting in Mideast war will be prosecuted — Ntshavheni

South Africans participating in the Middle East war are a threat to the interest of the republic and will be prosecuted, according to minister in the ...
Politics
1 week ago

Government to crack down on illegal spaza shops: Ntshavheni

Government is planning to crack down on illegal spaza shops.
Politics
1 week ago

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Most newly registered voters are young people between the ages of 16 ... Politics
  2. IEC continues online voter registrations Politics
  3. No cabinet decision to 'close' Israeli embassy, says Ntshavheni Politics
  4. WATCH | IEC gives update after voter registration weekend Politics
  5. ‘Using Sassa to lure vulnerable’: ANC social grant election poster causes stir Politics

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...