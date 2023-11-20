Politics

POLL | Did you register to vote in the upcoming national elections?

20 November 2023 - 12:38 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal registered the most registrations at the weekend to vote in the 2024 national elections.
Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal registered the most registrations at the weekend to vote in the 2024 national elections.
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber

More than a million people registered at the weekend to cast their votes in the hotly contested 2024 national elections.

Political parties were out in different communities, urging people to register.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) reported 326,000 registrations nationally on Saturday.

By 12.30pm on Sunday, 609,447 registrations had been recorded. Gauteng led with 120,294 registrations, followed by the Eastern Cape with 118,574 and KwaZulu-Natal with 108,878. The Northern Cape had the fewest registrations with 15,443. 

By the end of the weekend, more than 1-million registrations were recorded nationally.

While many were able to register, the commission experienced technical glitches with some online registrations. 

“The commission is seized with resolving some online registrations that gave a ‘pending’ message. The ‘pending’ message is received by voters in instances where the ID image that they have uploaded cannot be read or recognised by the system or where an image other than an ID has been uploaded. We urge voters to take extra care and follow system prompts when uploading images of their ID,” the IEC said. 

Deputy IEC CEO Masego Sheburi said there were also isolated incidences where voting stations were not opened due to service delivery protests.

“It is regrettable that in certain communities there is still the practice of linking genuine concerns by communities to the electoral process in a way that disrupts and interferes with the rights of other citizens who may be inclined to go update their registration details or to register,” Sheburi said.

READ MORE:

Look and smell good: plastic chair donations and small acts of kindness mark voter registration weekend

IEC say challenges such as protests and the weather inundated online registrations
News
21 hours ago

Voter registration weekend produces impressive numbers

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is urging all eligible voters to come out in their numbers on Sunday to register to vote in the 2024 ...
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa, Malema 'slug it out' in Soweto to woo prospective voters

Soweto became a political battleground on Saturday as the ANC and the EFF attempted to woo potential voters ahead of the 2024 national elections.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Most newly registered voters are young people between the ages of 16 ... Politics
  2. IEC continues online voter registrations Politics
  3. No cabinet decision to 'close' Israeli embassy, says Ntshavheni Politics
  4. WATCH | IEC gives update after voter registration weekend Politics
  5. ‘Using Sassa to lure vulnerable’: ANC social grant election poster causes stir Politics

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...