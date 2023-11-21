Politics

WATCH LIVE | Minister Sihle Zikalala on construction mafia and solutions

21 November 2023 - 18:36 By TImesLIVE
Minister of public works Sihle Zikalala is on Tuesday discussing the construction mafia and possible solutions to the problem with Frank Dialogue host Onkgopotse JJ Tabane at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton.

Zikalala has taken a hard line on the construction mafia. In September he said he was not ruling out the possibility of roping in the army to deal with those undermining infrastructure development in South Africa. He told TimesLIVE Premium he was willing to facilitate discussions with people with a genuine interest in entering the construction industry but he would not tolerate criminal elements. 

