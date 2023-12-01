Politics

WATCH | Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on Zimbabwe, Lesotho permits

01 December 2023 - 11:37 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi is briefing media on the Zimbabwe and Lesotho permits on Friday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

South Africa’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic: experts

Paper proposes laws to ‘protect the rights’ of citizens against ‘harsh realities’ of limited resources, but what do South Africans need protection ...
Politics
4 days ago

Blaze survivors ‘must stay in South Africa for sake of inquiry’

Lawyers for undocumented foreigners who survived Usindiso argue that home affairs must not kick them out of the country.
News
5 days ago

BMA blames increased truck volumes for congestion at Lebombo border

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has blamed the delays and congestion at the Lebombo border post on increase in the volume of trucks passing ...
News
1 week ago

Home affairs building capacity to deport illegal immigrants: Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the home affairs department is building capacity to address the deportation of illegal ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Politicians have nothing to teach you', Herman Mashaba warns ... Politics
  2. Solomon Mahlangu's family opens inquest as they question how he really died Politics
  3. South Africans fighting in Mideast war will be prosecuted — Ntshavheni Politics
  4. Ramaphosa did not travel to KZN to open one tap, says Presidency Politics
  5. LISTEN | Mbalula backtracks on ending load-shedding by December, blames sabotage Politics

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court