The coalition partners also criticised the government’s “inaction” and apparent lack of urgency to fix the problem.
“The inaction by the ANC national government, and particularly President Cyril Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, over the chaos at Richards Bay coal terminal is bringing hardship to the municipality in environmental problems, traffic consequences and added financial burdens.”
The DA and IFP have tabled a motion of no confidence in eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, hoping to dissolve the municipality and force fresh elections.
They have called on other opposition parties and civic bodies to “unite behind us in our quest to rescue eThekwini from the ANC and EFF”.
TimesLIVE
IFP, DA say coalitions at KZN councils showing results
DA and IFP coalitions in municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal where no party has a majority are “yielding positive results”.
Briefing media on Friday, the two parties said the audit outcomes of eight municipalities were proof of good governance.
However, there were attempts at “political interference” and to “create instability” by opposition parties in at least two municipalities.
Recently, the spotlight has been on uMhlathuze municipality in Richards Bay where Transnet rail services have been steadily declining, leading to a huge increase in truck traffic.
The coalition partners praised the uMhlathuze municipality's decision to begin charging coal trucks a levy of R30 per tonne.
“At 1-million tonnes of coal transported through Richards Bay per month, this levy has the potential to generate up to R360m over the next year to offset the damage done to the city and to save it from collapsing state-owned enterprises such as Transnet which is having a profound impact on Richards Bay.”
DA adds another R100k to reward to find killer of KZN chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu
