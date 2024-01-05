“Mjo served in several senior management positions, including chief director and DDG, at a strategic and operational level. Her experience in sports administration and event and project management included serving on the Fifa local organising committee for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.”
Thulas Nxesi appoints Onke Mjo as acting DG for labour department
Image: Papi Morake
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has appointed an acting DG for the department from January 1 until the position is permanently filled.
The recruitment process for a permanent appointment is still under way.
Nxesi has appointed Onke Mjo, who was previously on a short-term 12-month contract as a deputy director-general (DDG).
Mjo has a BA degree, higher diploma and postgraduate (honours) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and a senior management development programme qualification from the University of Stellenbosch Business School.
According to the ministry, she has served as chief of staff after having been special adviser to the minister with similar and additional experience in two other ministries: sport & recreation and public works & infrastructure.
Nxesi said the role requires “analytic astuteness, strategic thinking, operational experience and capacity to ensure successful implementation”.
UIF billions concern over Nxesi's bold plan to spend R15bn on 2-million 'work opportunities'
“Mjo served in several senior management positions, including chief director and DDG, at a strategic and operational level. Her experience in sports administration and event and project management included serving on the Fifa local organising committee for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.”
The acting DG will lead the department in ensuring that initiatives and programmes are carried through, guided by a clear handover report with measurable action plans based on the mandate and priorities of the department.
Mjo will focus on the fight against corruption and maladministration and seek to strengthen performance and service delivery.
“In this, the department is greatly assisted by its co-operation with the office of the auditor-general and law enforcement agencies,” he said.
Nxesi also congratulated former acting DG Alec Moemi on his appointment as DG of the department of human settlements (DHS). He thanked Moemi for the hard work, commitment and professionalism he brought to the task of ensuring tangible progress within a short space of time in the department.
“We are indebted to him for his work and achievements here. Moemi’s permanent appointment at the DHS necessitated urgent action.”
Nxesi appointed Albertina Barlow as chief of staff and Maphefo Mbatha as his private secretary.
Former spokesperson Sabelo Mali has been appointed as a director in the communications directorate.
