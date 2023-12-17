Cherish the moment, Dan — it’s all downhill from here
Being appointed CEO of Eskom is an achievement in itself — and probably the only one Marokane will chalk up in his tenure
17 December 2023 - 00:00
New Eskom CEO Dan Marokane deserves our highest honour for bravery. Putting up his hand to run one of our most dysfunctional institutions is worthy of recognition and might be the only success he will achieve at Eskom...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.