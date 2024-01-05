Politics

WATCH | Jacob Zuma addresses supporters of the AAAM

05 January 2024 - 14:05 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Former president Jacob Zuma is on Friday addressing supporters of the All African Alliance Movement at the June 16 Memorial opposite Morris Isaacson High in Soweto.

In a surprise move, Zuma recently announced he would vote for the Umkhonto we Sizwe Party and not the ANC in next year's general elections

He said he was not renouncing his ANC membership but accused the ruling party of having lost its way under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE

