Politics

LISTEN | Mbalula said things he shouldn’t have: Mantashe on ‘fire pool lie'

09 January 2024 - 12:44
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Masi Losi
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Masi Losi
Image: Masi Losi

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe says Fikile Mbalula, the party's secretary-general, said things he shouldn’t have about the Nkandla “fire pool” saga. Mantashe said leaders should count their words or catch fire.

Listen to Mantashe:

This after Mbalula claimed the party protected former president Jacob Zuma by lying that the swimming pool at his Nkandla homestead was a fire pool and necessary security feature.

When Zuma was president the public protector at the time, Thuli Mandonsela, released a report saying the pool cost R3.9m. The governing party said the pool was used for security reasons to fight fires and was not merely a swimming pool.

On Sunday Mbalula conceded the party lied to protect Zuma, who recently said he had lost patience with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Mantashe said Mbalula got carried away and the issue should be dealt with internally by the ANC as the case was already closed.

TimesLIVE

