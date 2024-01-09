This after Mbalula claimed the party protected former president Jacob Zuma by lying that the swimming pool at his Nkandla homestead was a fire pool and necessary security feature.
LISTEN | Mbalula said things he shouldn’t have: Mantashe on ‘fire pool lie'
Image: Masi Losi
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe says Fikile Mbalula, the party's secretary-general, said things he shouldn’t have about the Nkandla “fire pool” saga. Mantashe said leaders should count their words or catch fire.
Listen to Mantashe:
