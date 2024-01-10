Politics

Mokonyane warns ANC supporters not to be confused by Zuma's MK party

10 January 2024 - 16:50
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Deputy secretary-general of the ANC Nomvula Mokonyane, a known Jacob Zuma ally, has spoken out against the MK party, saying if it and its backers were really ANC they would have remained in the party. File photo.
Deputy secretary-general of the ANC Nomvula Mokonyane, a known Jacob Zuma ally, has spoken out against the MK party, saying if it and its backers were really ANC they would have remained in the party. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail

ANC supporters should not be confused by the new uMkhonto weSizwe party that claims to be the ANC — because it is not. 

That's according to the ANC’s first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, who told party supporters in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday the ANC remains black, green and gold. 

Her comments come after the new party, backed by former president Jacob Zuma, claimed to have been formed to fix the ANC. 

Mokonyane, a known Zuma ally, has spoken out against MK, saying if it and its backers were really ANC they would have remained in the party. 

“We are here in Mpumalanga to talk about ANC programmes and not other people, but what’s important for us is to say, be careful, there will be people who will come here claiming to be ANC and [ask for our vote],” said Mokonyane. 

LISTEN | ‘Zuma as good as gone from ANC’: Mbalula says party gearing for ‘war’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party’s former president Jacob Zuma is “as good as gone” and he has made his exit complicated, but ...
Politics
1 day ago

“Whoever is ANC will remain in the ANC. Whoever is in the ANC will develop the community on ANC programmes.”

Without mentioning names, she said though there was infighting in the ANC, Zuma and other MK defectors should not have left the ruling party. Instead, they should have stayed and resolved issues in the party. 

“We all agree we’ve had our issues, we’ve made mistakes and that’s why we are talking about renewal and unity. You can’t talk about renewal if there’s nothing to renew, you renew because you know there are problems.

“You can’t talk about unity because we’ve fought here at home but when there’s problems at home you don’t leave, you stay at home and discuss your issues, no-one leaves their home,” she said to a small crowd of ANC supporters at a local school. 

In many of his addresses, Zuma has said that he doesn’t recognise the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa and so has put his weight behind the new party. 

Mokonyane said that as far as she was concerned the ANC was led by Ramaphosa, who will be the face of its election campaign. 

WATCH | ‘I stated historical facts’: Mbalula firm on ANC defence of Zuma during Nkandla scandal

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is unfazed by internal party scrutiny after his comments about defending former president Jacob Zuma during the ...
Politics
1 day ago

“We remain here, we will continue being ANC and being led by Ramaphosa. Even in the elections we’ve decided that the president of the ANC will be the president of the country, so we know that the face of our elections will the president of the ANC,” said Mokonyane.

Mokonyane earlier told the media that Zuma had made his choice and must be given space to express himself — but that “we must protect what remains of the African National Congress”. 

She said she would, in the national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, express her views about the tit-for-tat between the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and national chair Gwede Mantashe. 

“We have a meeting of the NEC tomorrow, I will ventilate my views. This morning we exchanged views as officials and I think that suffices,” said Mokonyane. 

“Expressing my personal views to the media undermines what one stands for — organisational discipline. Whether good or bad, whether exciting, this is not an issue of the ANC. The issue of the ANC is to create a platform to present our January 8 statement to deal with issues of unity, renewal and work for an election victory.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Demarcation board rejects proposal to merge DA-led uMngeni with neighbouring municipalities

The Municipal Demarcation Board rejected an ANC-backed proposal for the only DA-led municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to merge with two ANC-run councils.
Politics
1 day ago

'We fear nothing': Ramaphosa confident ANC will retain power

President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident the ANC will retain its majority to govern South Africa after the provincial and national elections later this ...
Politics
2 days ago

'Respect my right to freedom of expression': Woman cyberbullied for her association with ANC

A young woman who has been at the receiving end of social media insults and criticism for publicly aligning herself with the ANC laments people’s ...
Politics
2 days ago

ActionSA wants funding sources for ANC’s Ezulweni debt made public

ActionSA wants the Electoral Commission of South Africa to investigate how the ANC will pay its R102m settlement to Ezulweni Investments using the ...
Politics
2 days ago

LISTEN | Mbalula said things he shouldn’t have: Mantashe on ‘fire pool lie'

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe says Fikile Mbalula, the party's secretary-general, said things he shouldn’t have about the Nkandla “fire pool” saga.
Politics
2 days ago

Zuma exposed as brains behind establishment of MK party

Former president startled by event speaker’s revelation
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We fear nothing': Ramaphosa confident ANC will retain power Politics
  2. UK's Jeremy Corbyn to join SA at The Hague in genocide case against Israel Politics
  3. POLL | Is ANC's January 8 statement relevant in modern-era politics? Politics
  4. POLL | Is Fikile Mbalula single-handedly tarnishing brand ANC? Politics
  5. WATCH | ‘I stated historical facts’: Mbalula firm on ANC defence of Zuma during ... Politics

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...