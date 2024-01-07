Politics

Zuma exposed as brains behind establishment of MK party

Former president startled by event speaker’s revelation

07 January 2024 - 00:00 By SISANDA MBOLEKWA and ANDISIWE MAKINANA

Former president Jacob Zuma has been outed as the brains behind the newly registered Umkhonto we Sizwe party, of which he has been the face...

