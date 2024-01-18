ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya has been elected Tshwane's first deputy mayor.
Moya is no stranger to the city, having served as former DA mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's chief of staff. She is also ActionSA's chief of governance.
Moya was elected in a heated special council meeting on Thursday with the ANC and EFF rejecting her election. The EFF walked out of the council meeting.
She had the support of the parties in the governing DA-led coalition who have a combined majority of 109 seats in the 214-seat council.
The meeting was delayed by allegations of financial misconduct by Moya regarding a trip to Saudi Arabia.
The EFF alleged Moya pocked more than R10,000 but never undertook the trip and failed to pay back the money to the city.
Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana dismissed claims of illegality of the process and referred the matter to the city manager's office for investigation and proceeded with the election.
After intense debate, Moya was elected unopposed.
ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya elected Tshwane's first deputy mayor
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
WATCH | Tshwane deputy mayor election halted as EFF accuse nominee Nasiphi Moya of fraud
The deputy mayor said she was honoured to accept the privilege of serving in her new position.
“I am proud to join this council comprised of dedicated men and women who have served the people of our incredible city. I am humbled by the trust that has been placed in me by my party, ActionSA, our coalition partners and the council. I recognise the responsibility bestowed upon me and I assure you of my unwavering commitment and dedication to the betterment of our beloved city,” she said.
Despite the novelty of the role, Moya said the work to ensure Tshwane and its residents get access to the services they desperately need is not.
“I am no stranger to this council. I served for four years as, first, the group head of the office of the chief whip, then as chief of staff to the then mayor. These experiences have enriched my appreciation for the responsibilities demanded by our constitution of our city to shape and improve the quality of life for about 4-million residents.
“To achieve this, we must focus on key areas. Chief among these is to ensure basic services are consistently delivered to our citizens, that accelerated infrastructure development and maintenance becomes the driver of our city's growth."
Effective financial management was crucial for the provision of affordable and reliable services and the council should monitor the allocation of funds to ensure they are used to improve services and promote the coalition’s pro-poor agenda.
“Supporting the women and men responsible for front-line services is essential. Their morale, commitment and dedication are vital to our city's success. We must continue to support vulnerable members of our community and provide essential social relief. It is our duty to uplift and empower those who face economic hardships and to ensure no-one is left behind in our pursuit of progress.”
Moya urged councillors to set aside their political differences and work together in service of the people of Tshwane.
“As we represent our respective wards and communities, I urge you to lean on me for support and collaboration. Hold me accountable for my actions and let us deliver on the promises we made to our constituents in 2021. Together, let us strive for a city that ignites excellence and places the wellbeing and prosperity of every citizen at the forefront of our every endeavour.”
