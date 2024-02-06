Politics

LISTEN | ‘We are the leaders we’ve been waiting for’: Rise Mzansi Gauteng premier hopeful Vuyiswa Ramokgopa

06 February 2024 - 15:18
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Rise Mzansi has announced Vuyiswa Ramokgopa as its candidate for Gauteng premier ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections.
Image: Rise Mzansi

Rise Mzansi has announced its national chairperson Vuyiswa Ramokgopa as its Gauteng premier candidate for the 2024 national and provincial elections. 

Founded in April 2023, this will be the first time the party contests elections. 

Speaking to party members on Tuesday at Joubert Park in the Johannesburg CBD, Ramokgopa said no-one is coming to “save” the people of South Africa and Rise Mzansi are the leaders they have been waiting for. 

“No-one is coming to save us. We are the leaders we have been waiting for. Leaders and residents, our campaign for Gauteng must focus on what we, the people, can do to realise the Gauteng we all deserve.” 

Listen here:

Ramokgopa said when she comes into office, she will focus on five priorities which include curbing corruption, rebuilding Gauteng's economy and making sure municipalities work. 

