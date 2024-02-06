Steenhuisen outlines plan for ‘first 100 days in office’ after elections

Steenhuisen said it was important to reflect that a failing state that cannot fix potholes is never going to end load-shedding — motivating for a push to embrace privatisation, especially concerning electricity.
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
DA leader John Steenhuisen has presented what he calls a “blueprint for change”, detailing his party’s priority areas for their first 100 days of office should they win at the upcoming polls.
He announced that their strategy is to achieve structural reforms through parliament, which he says has been eroded over time, dating back to post-former president Nelson Mandela’s tenure.
“Our entire manifesto will be anchored in one critical fact: that the road to rescuing South Africa runs through parliament.
“Beyond the corruption, the mismanagement and the economic decline, a defining failure of the Ramaphosa administration is that the outgoing president never grasped the importance of parliament,” he said.
Western Cape is not promised land but we are far ahead, says Steenhuisen
Steenhuisen added that it is only through the hard work of legislative reform that change is possible, citing that the DA blueprint will amount to the most comprehensive legislative reform agenda since 1994.
Five priority areas
“Within the first 100 days in office, the DA will introduce legislation aimed at rescuing our country from five key sources of state collapse,” he said.
These reforms will be aimed at the five following priority areas:
The DA leader claimed his party had the greatest appreciation for the true role of parliament out of all the political parties in South Africa.
“Many of us have spent our lives on those benches. It is heartbreaking to witness what this once-proud institution has been reduced to. The house from which history was made when FW de Klerk announced the end of apartheid, the house from which Nelson Mandela outlined a new vision, is now burnt to ashes.”
Reconstruction of parliament
In addition to prioritising the physical reconstruction of parliament, the DA announced a plan it believes can make parliament work again for the people.
“We will do this by creating a committee to oversee the presidency, increasing the frequency of presidential questions, and introducing penalties when members of the executive fail to answer questions.”
This would be based on the model used in the Western Cape legislature, which reintroduces interpellations — snap debates that force ministers to account.
To demonstrate their seriousness about oversight and accountability, Steenhuisen announced they plan to empower opposition MPs to serve as committee chairs.
“Within the first 100 days, the DA will give expression to the recommendations of the state capture commission. We will also table legislation to rapidly increase private electricity generation and transmission.”
Parliament expects order at its R6.5m state of the nation address
