Politics

WATCH | Change Starts Now launches election manifesto

19 February 2024 - 13:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Newly formed political party Change Starts Now is launching its election manifesto on Monday at Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Soweto.

As South Africans prepare to go to the polls this year, political parties are out and about trying to convince prospective voters to pick them when they go to the polls.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the election date before the end of February.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Our manifesto launch will be a statement of intent, says DA

The DA believes its upcoming manifesto launch will not be just a regular bouquet of promises but rather a statement of intent.
Politics
1 week ago

WATCH | Could this be our next president? Roger Jardine speaks to Sunday Times

Former First Rand chair Roger Jardine sat down with the Sunday Times on Saturday to speak about his new political movement called Change Starts Now.
Politics
2 months ago

‘We can’t carry on like this’: Roger Jardine confirms presidential ambition

Former banking boss admits meeting with DA leaders, but says no agreement has been forged
News
2 months ago

POLL | Roger Jardine could be South Africa's next president — do you know who he is?

If you don't know who Roger Jardine is, it would do you some good to research him now, because he could be South Africa's next president.
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | John Steenhuisen's 'dubula inyanga' comment causes confusion Politics
  2. Cadre deployment: ANC says it will comply with ConCourt ruling Politics
  3. Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe Prasa, home affairs department Politics
  4. CONTEXT | How Nokuzola Capa turned Steenhuisen's moonshot into 'dubula inyanga' ... Politics
  5. WATCH | Gauteng 2024 state of the province address Politics

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4