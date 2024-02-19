Newly formed political party Change Starts Now is launching its election manifesto on Monday at Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Soweto.
As South Africans prepare to go to the polls this year, political parties are out and about trying to convince prospective voters to pick them when they go to the polls.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the election date before the end of February.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Change Starts Now launches election manifesto
Courtesy of SABC
