Politics

POLL | Do you know which party will get your vote in May?

21 February 2024 - 13:05 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africans will go to the polls on May 29, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. File image
South Africans will go to the polls on May 29, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. File image
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

South Africans going to the polls in May have a difficult decision regarding their preferred leaders and party.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced May 29 as the date for this year's national and provincial elections.

The elections are expected to be hotlycontested, with some citizens saying they will use their ballot to remove the governing ANC as it has failed to deliver on many of its promises.

The ANC is facing off with the Multi-Party Charter (MPC) which aims to unseat the governing party or strip it of a 50% majority.

The MPC includes the DA, ActionSA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party and the Independent South African National Civic Organisation.

South Africans have until Friday to register to vote after which the election date will be proclaimed and gazetted.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has held two registration weekends — in November and earlier this month.

The commission said there are now 27.6-million registered voters

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

It's official: 2024 general elections will be held on May 29, says Presidency

South Africa will go to the seventh democratic general elections on May 29.
Politics
1 day ago

South Africans have until Friday to register to vote

This will be the first time South Africans will have an opportunity to vote for independent candidates at national level.
Politics
11 hours ago

Zizi Kodwa thinks you should worry about old-age grants before dreaming of post-ANC future

In case the youth are unmoved by this prospect, the minister points out that the monthly R2,090 has helped households with the costs of childcare
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BUDGET 2024 | R350 grant extended, could increase this year Politics
  2. BUDGET 2024 | R251bn to cover public servants' wage increases Politics
  3. BUDGET 2024 | Multinationals to be taxed more Politics
  4. DA's application on constitutionality of ANC cadre deployment dismissed Politics
  5. BUDGET 2024 | Drinkers and smokers to pay more Politics

Latest Videos

Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024
Load shedding & Transnet caused huge losses | Budget 2024