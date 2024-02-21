POLL | Do you know which party will get your vote in May?

South Africans going to the polls in May have a difficult decision regarding their preferred leaders and party.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced May 29 as the date for this year's national and provincial elections.
The elections are expected to be hotlycontested, with some citizens saying they will use their ballot to remove the governing ANC as it has failed to deliver on many of its promises.
The ANC is facing off with the Multi-Party Charter (MPC) which aims to unseat the governing party or strip it of a 50% majority.
The MPC includes the DA, ActionSA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party and the Independent South African National Civic Organisation.
South Africans have until Friday to register to vote after which the election date will be proclaimed and gazetted.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa has held two registration weekends — in November and earlier this month.
The commission said there are now 27.6-million registered voters
