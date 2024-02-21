Popular international sports drink Prime Hydration, which sold for up to R800 for a 500ml bottle last year, has had a significant price drop and is selling for R10 at some supermarkets.
Prime, the energy drink from YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, was flying off shelves when it arrived in South Africa in April 2023 despite some stores and online retailers selling it for between R350 and R800.
Checkers attracted many buyers when it sold Prime Hydration for R40 during the hype season. Parents and teenagers tackled long queues to stock up on the drink, which was sold out within hours.
The frenzy over the drink, which sponsored English football club Arsenal and some kick-boxing champions, has apparently dwindled.
Supermarket President Hyper sells the 500ml hydration drink for R10 each. At Checkers stores the price has dropped to R19.99.
‘We can finally taste it’: Mzansi on Prime Hydration price drop from R800 to R10
Image: President Hyper
Image: Checkers/ Screenshot
Online store Takealot has a steeper price tag, selling the drink for between R60 and R120. Prime’s energy drink variant, not the hydration, costs R219.
According to Prime, the hydration drinks are caffeine-free while the energy drink variant contains 200mg of caffeine in each 355ml serving and is not recommended for children under the age of 18, pregnant women or people sensitive to caffeine.
Consumer Aletta Monyae, commenting on the price drop, said on social media: “[Cheers] to us who waited for it to be R10.”
Here are some other reactions from social media:
