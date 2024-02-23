Politics

Final call: IEC closes registration to vote at midnight

Electoral Commission will close voter registration for May 29 elections at midnight on Friday

23 February 2024 - 11:59 By Bulelani Nonyukela
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The IEC will close voter registration for the May 29 elections at midnight on Friday. File image
The IEC will close voter registration for the May 29 elections at midnight on Friday. File image
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged citizens to register to vote online or update their details before Friday's midnight deadline.

The commission has a WhatsApp line (0600-88-00-00) where you can check your registration status for the May 29 polls.

On Monday the IEC said voter registrations stood at 27.6-million.

The national and provincial elections take place every five years and this year marks 30 years of democracy in South Africa.

For online registration you will need your (or image of) green bar-coded ID book or smart ID card, or temporary ID certificate.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

POLL | Do you know which party will get your vote in May?

Which political party will get your vote in May?
Politics
2 days ago

It's official: 2024 general elections will be held on May 29, says Presidency

South Africa will go to the seventh democratic general elections on May 29.
Politics
3 days ago

South Africans have until Friday to register to vote

This will be the first time South Africans will have an opportunity to vote for independent candidates at national level.
Politics
2 days ago

TOM EATON | Trying to swallow the alphabet soup of political parties

Every party to its own, the lead up to the elections promises different strokes for different folks
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘You will never go to bed hungry’, Malema tells impeached judge Hlophe Politics
  2. Chaos ensues at another Sopa — and EFF is at the centre again Politics
  3. BUDGET 2024 | R350 grant extended, could increase this year Politics
  4. Records show Duarte told Lamola to address 'influential role of chief justice' Politics
  5. DA to launch contempt of court charges against ANC over cadre deployment records Politics

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'