Politics

May 29 declared a public holiday as Ramaphosa issues proclamation for election date

23 February 2024 - 16:25 By TIMESLIVE
May 29 has been declared a public holiday as it is officially declared election day.
May 29 has been declared a public holiday as it is officially declared election day.
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

May 29, the day South Africans will go to the polls for national and provincial elections, has officially been declared a public holiday. 

“In terms of section 2A of the Public Holidays Act, I hereby declare May 29 2024 as a public holiday,” President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in a government gazette on Friday.

The declaration was signed on Wednesday and accompanied by a proclamation declaring the election date.

Ramaphosa said the elections coincide with South Africa's celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy and urged eligible voters to fully participate.

Through his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa urged South Africans to head to the polls in their numbers.

“Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire,” said Ramaphosa.

“I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning, to do so peacefully within the full observance of the law. We also urge unregistered voters to use the online registration platform to register.”

TimesLIVE

