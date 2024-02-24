Politics

IN PICS | Moses Mabhida stadium packed ahead of Ramaphosa's unveiling of ANC election manifesto

The adjoining People’s Park has been converted into an overflow area for more supporters.

24 February 2024 - 11:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The ANC launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
The ANC launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The Moses Mabhida stadium was filled to capacity at about 11am on Saturday, a few hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to deliver the ANC's election manifesto.

Thousands of party supporters are gathering at the 56,000 seater stadium in Durban.

The adjoining People’s Park has been converted into an overflow area for more supporters.

The party is launching its manifesto in KwaZulu-Natal where its former president Jacob Zuma, who now leads an opposition party, has also been working to garner votes.

Some ANC supporters used the gathering to express their displeasure with Zuma, with anti-Zuma songs and placards saying “RIP ZUMA”.

Senior ANC leader and water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said the party will present its commitments based on what the people say.

Mchunu said it was important for the party for supporters to come out in numbers because the ANC “is not an organisation of leaders but the people”.

On Friday, the ANC said its manifesto will provide a way forward for South Africa, sustaining and improving the country’s democratic gains.

TimesLIVE

African National Congress (ANC) launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year.
African National Congress (ANC) launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Supporters of African National Congress (ANC) chanting during their party manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.
Supporters of African National Congress (ANC) chanting during their party manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa dancing during the party manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa dancing during the party manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the party manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the party manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Supporters of African National Congress chanting during their party manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Supporters of African National Congress chanting during their party manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
African National Congress (ANC) launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year.
African National Congress (ANC) launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The ANC launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
The ANC launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
African National Congress (ANC) supporters gather at Moses Mabhida stadium.
African National Congress (ANC) supporters gather at Moses Mabhida stadium.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
African National Congress (ANC) launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year.
African National Congress (ANC) launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
African National Congress (ANC) launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.
African National Congress (ANC) launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban
Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
African National Congress (ANC) launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year.
African National Congress (ANC) launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

READ MORE

Ramaphosa to unveil his party's manifesto in KZN

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday to deliver his party’s election manifesto, emboldened after a ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Fikile Mbalula laughs off Jacob Zuma's two-thirds target for MK party

Mbalula was addressing a party rally in Msinga, north of KZN, where he spoke candidly about the ANC’s disappointment with Zuma establishing the party.
News
3 days ago

Ramaphosa dares DA to release its own cadre deployment records

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has dared the DA to reveal its own cadre deployment records now that the governing party has handed over its records to ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa dares DA to release its own cadre deployment records Politics
  2. IN PICS | Moses Mabhida stadium packed ahead of Ramaphosa's unveiling of ANC ... Politics
  3. Chaos ensues at another Sopa — and EFF is at the centre again Politics
  4. May 29 declared a public holiday as Ramaphosa issues proclamation for election ... Politics
  5. WATCH | ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa unveils ANC election manifesto Politics

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'