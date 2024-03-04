Professionalising the public service on track, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said the results from frontline services departments will support the work done to improve the administration of public services and quality of services provided.
He said the skills audits have been well received and will help government to get the best each public servant can offer.
“Another important part of the most recent directive is that the requirement of work experience has been waived for entry level posts in the public service. This must be accompanied by in-service training and support such as coaching and mentoring.”
The president said departments are also instructed to establish graduate recruitment schemes to attract young people leaving higher education institutions into the public service.
“The public service amendment bill makes a clear distinction between the powers of elected officials, such as ministers, and professional public servants, such as directors-general or heads of department.
“The reforms contained in the draft legislation will significantly reduce the potential for undue political interference in the administration of government.”
Ramaphosa said elected officials, legally defined as the executive authority, provide strategic and political direction, while heads of department are granted full administrative powers to run their departments.
“This clear delineation of powers will make for a more professional and efficient public service. It will also help to prevent the kind of undue political interference in the administration of the state that the state capture inquiry found sometimes enabled corruption.”
The president highlighted an important change proposed in the legislation which prohibits a head of department or an employee directly reporting to them from holding political office.
“This is to strengthen the distinction between political and administrative roles. The reforms will improve co-ordination and accountability. Among other things, the draft legislation will enable the transfer of public servants between national and provincial governments and municipalities.”
Ramaphosa said this will help ensure people with technical and scarce skills and capabilities can be moved to where they will have the greatest impact.
“The draft legislation also assigns additional functions to the director-general in the presidency, in line with the national development plan, to create an administrative head of the public service to whom directors-general would report on operational, organisational and administrative matters.”
Professionalising the public service on track, says Ramaphosa
Image: Presidency/X
Government is making inroads in its efforts to professionalise the public service, which will advance the goal of a capable developmental state.
This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who commended the National Assembly for passing two pieces of legislation — the Public Administration Management Amendment Bill and the Public Service Amendment Bill — which will go to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.
He said the legislation will not only improve the functioning of the public service, strengthen accountability and efficiency, but will also give effect to the state capture inquiry's recommendations.
“These reforms will help ensure the best people are appointed to the public service and they are given support to perform effectively. The directive, for example, requires a person can only qualify to be appointed to senior management in the public service if they have successfully completed the pre-entry programme known as Nyukela.”
In his weekly newsletter Ramaphosa revealed the department of public service and administration published a new directive this week to guide departments on implementing the framework for the professionalisation of the public service.
“This directive, with the draft legislation, will have a far-reaching impact on the functioning of the public service. They give effect to some of our most important tasks.
“The course, which is provided by the national school of government and takes about 120 hours to complete, aims to ensure all applicants to senior management [positions] have the knowledge and capabilities they need to succeed.”
Ramaphosa said the course aims to ensure prospective senior managers are grounded in the values of good citizenship, ethical leadership and developmental public administration.
It stipulates all shortlisted candidates must undertake two pre-entry assessments, namely a practical exercise that tests their competencies, and an integrity assessment that establishes their grasp of ethical principles and ability to take ethical decisions.
“All new employees must undergo a compulsory induction programme within six months of appointment, and all current public servants must attend a compulsory reorientation programme once every five years. To ensure continuous learning and development, every department must spend at least 1% of their wage bill on training.”
To support the efforts, the president said the draft legislation establishes the national school of government as a national department to provide education and training to employees in all spheres of government, including municipalities and public entities.
“During the state of the nation address last year, I announced the national school of government will work with the Human Sciences Research Council to undertake a skills audit in selected infrastructure and frontline services departments.
“The first phase has been completed, giving us valuable insights into potential critical skills gaps in these departments. In infrastructure departments, for example, the report highlighted the need to improve knowledge of modern engineering practices, sustainable construction methods and environmental impact assessment.”
The public service should be free of party-political interests
