Lifestyle

Maya Jama, Chris Olsen, Young Athena: best and worst dressed at Brit Awards

In the battle of all-black ensembles, see which stars outsold at the Brit Awards red carpet and whose glam needed more fine tuning

04 March 2024 - 14:41
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Host Maya Jama arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London.
Image: Maja Smiejkowska

BEST

MAYA JAMA

The TV host and model was one of the four hosts at this past weekend's awards. While she may have shared the duty of keeping guests entertained on stage, she dominated on the red carpet. 

Going for a breathtaking, relaxed beauty look, her fishtail Harris Reed gown is unforgettable. While velvet can easily look dated, the exposed boning and dramatic bust give it a modern remix.

Chris Olsen stuns in YSL.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Maya Jama attends the Brit Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 2 2024 in London.
Image: GARETH CATTERMOLE

CHRIS OLSEN

As more stars challenge the conventions of menswear, Chris Olsen is a new example of how to reimagine formal wear for gents. The sleek YSL look is a standout, with a flowy black top and skinny-fit trousers paired with glossy Chelsea boots. The silky shirt adds a bit of glamour with the flowy train that marries his usual choices that look towards a comfortable fit.

BIMINI BON BOULASH

Opting for a nude corset, festive silver tinsel and black latex, RuPaul Drag Race's Bimini gives us a glammed-up rave look. The updo gives it a messy party finish that also complements the exposed crinoline.

WORST

YOUNG ATHENA

Music award red carpets are much more relaxed and call for ensembles that range from casual attire to daring statements. Young Athena's outfit, however, does little to showcase her perspective on style. While the snakeskin skirt and cut-out bandeau marry her usual style, the wings don't add any value and were much better off with a focus on daring nail art, shoes or makeup.

REBECCA FERGUSON

While she favours a modest figure-hugging approach to her on and off-stage looks, Ferguson disappoints greatly in this dated Chanel two-piece look. Other than suckling on the long-emptied bosom of the Barbie trend, the pink shades on the houndstooth and the gloves do not seem like a fashion-forward choice built for an awards show red carpet. And don't get us started on the lopsided bow she added along with the antique brooch that lacks innovation.

