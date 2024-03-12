Politics

Ekurhuleni mayor survives another day as no-confidence vote postponed

12 March 2024 - 21:06
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana survives, again.
Image: Supplied

The no-confidence motion against Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana has lived to see another day as the council meeting which sought to oust him has been postponed by the speaker after a gruelling nine hours.

This is the second time Ngodwana has escaped the chop by the skin of his teeth, with the first attempt having collapsed with chaotic scenes and a ruckus in the chamber, reportedly resulting in his phone being stolen.

After a day marred by delays and disputes over the prioritisation of the auditor-general's report, protest action outside the chambers and lengthy caucus breaks, ActionSA finally got the opportunity to have their bid to unseat the mayor heard.

The party, which sponsored the motion, was confident that it had the numbers to back its request, with its former multiparty coalition partners and the ANC reportedly supporting Ngodwana's removal — leaving the EFF on their own.

Political party heavyweights from the ANC and EFF are said to have intervened to find a way forward in resolving the impasse and the tension between the ANC and the EFF in Ekurhuleni to avoid a divorce in this political marriage.

TimesLIVE understands that the ANC caucus was divided, with some supporting Ngodwana's axing, and some worried about its implications on the parties' relations in other metros where it is co-governing with the red berets — like Johannesburg.

However, in a turn of events the ANC, which is co-governing the metro with the EFF, raised its hand to introduce a “collective executive system” as an amendment.

The ANC is proposing that the mayor must come from the party with the most seats. The party also wants the council to elect the executive committee.

On the other side, the DA is proposing that the council be dissolved.

After a short debate, speaker Nthabiseng Ntshaveni announced she would not be able to preside over the no-confidence motion as it stood, without seeking legal opinion on the validity of the proposed amendments and the subsequent implications.

TimesLIVE

