WATCH LIVE | ANC challenges MK party registration in Electoral Court

19 March 2024 - 10:02 By TIMESLIVE
The ANC and MK party are in the Electoral Court on Tuesday after the governing party accused the breakaway party of stealing its trademark.

The ANC wants former president Jacob Zuma's party to stop using the name Umkhonto we Sizwe, which was the military wing of the ANC disbanded in 1993.

The ANC wants the court to prevent Zuma from using the name as it is the name of the MK Veterans' Association registered by the ANC for its veterans.

It also wants the party deregistered by the Electoral Commission of South Africa for using a name associated with the governing party.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula last week said the battle is not personal, as Zuma is allowed to form a party, just not in their name.

