Opinion

The schizoid ANC and the two paths it could take

A duality was created by the decision to put graft suspects on its parliamentary list

17 March 2024 - 00:00 By FM Lucky Mathebula

In the middle of implementing what it calls its “renewal” process, two distinct ANC personalities emerge. The first is that of a ruling party that has pursued integrity as a strategic and moral goal upon which its reputation as a leader of society will be restored after the battering it has suffered because of revelations at several judicial commissions of inquiry and the reports of Chapter 9 institutions. The second is that of a ruling party whose NEC decided to submit a list of parliamentary nominees that included people its own integrity management system had recommended should step aside, and whose conduct had been deemed inconsistent with clean government...

