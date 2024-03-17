The schizoid ANC and the two paths it could take
A duality was created by the decision to put graft suspects on its parliamentary list
In the middle of implementing what it calls its “renewal” process, two distinct ANC personalities emerge. The first is that of a ruling party that has pursued integrity as a strategic and moral goal upon which its reputation as a leader of society will be restored after the battering it has suffered because of revelations at several judicial commissions of inquiry and the reports of Chapter 9 institutions. The second is that of a ruling party whose NEC decided to submit a list of parliamentary nominees that included people its own integrity management system had recommended should step aside, and whose conduct had been deemed inconsistent with clean government...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.