While investigations against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula intensify, some are calling for her to take precautionary leave until the probe is concluded.
This comes after her home in Bruma in Johannesburg was raided by Investigating Directorate (ID) members on Tuesday.
The raid comes a week after the Sunday Times reported an investigation by the ID into Mapisa-Nqakula had been completed.
The newspaper revealed how the speaker was being investigated for allegations that while she was defence minister she was paid millions in cash bribes by a South African National Defence Force contractor.
It was reported a high-level investigation had been instituted into the accusations that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and was paid up to R2.3m in cash, delivered in gift bags by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the wife of a general in the military health service.
The investigation began six months ago and was known only to a select few within the ID.
Mapisa-Nqakula has maintained she is innocent of allegations of wrongdoing and said she has nothing to hide.
POLL | Should Mapisa-Nqakula take precautionary leave?
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu
While investigations against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula intensify, some are calling for her to take precautionary leave until the probe is concluded.
This comes after her home in Bruma in Johannesburg was raided by Investigating Directorate (ID) members on Tuesday.
The raid comes a week after the Sunday Times reported an investigation by the ID into Mapisa-Nqakula had been completed.
The newspaper revealed how the speaker was being investigated for allegations that while she was defence minister she was paid millions in cash bribes by a South African National Defence Force contractor.
It was reported a high-level investigation had been instituted into the accusations that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and was paid up to R2.3m in cash, delivered in gift bags by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the wife of a general in the military health service.
The investigation began six months ago and was known only to a select few within the ID.
Mapisa-Nqakula has maintained she is innocent of allegations of wrongdoing and said she has nothing to hide.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes raid at her home, says she has 'nothing to hide'
IN PICS | Cops at Mapisa-Nqakula’s home as ID concludes probe into speaker
Probe of speaker complete, arrest is next
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos