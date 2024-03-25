Politics

WATCH | ‘You’ve got your dipstick in the wrong hole’: here are Tsenoli's memorable moments in parliament

25 March 2024 - 17:49 By TIMESLIVE
Parliament deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli returns to the hot seat as chair of parliament.
Parliament deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli returns to the hot seat as chair of parliament.
Though Lechesa Tsenoli has been out of the spotlight for years, he remains one of the most memorable members to chair parliament. 

Tsenoli has temporarily taken over the duties of National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula while she is on leave pending investigations into corruption allegations.

As the news that Tsenoli, who is the deputy speaker, would be assuming the top position dominated headlines, old videos of his funniest moments in parliament resurfaced on social media.

Here are some of his memorable moments:

Parliament Plenary: EFF calls Deputy of Defence a "liar"

