Though Lechesa Tsenoli has been out of the spotlight for years, he remains one of the most memorable members to chair parliament.
Tsenoli has temporarily taken over the duties of National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula while she is on leave pending investigations into corruption allegations.
As the news that Tsenoli, who is the deputy speaker, would be assuming the top position dominated headlines, old videos of his funniest moments in parliament resurfaced on social media.
Here are some of his memorable moments:
WATCH | ‘You’ve got your dipstick in the wrong hole’: here are Tsenoli's memorable moments in parliament
Image: Parliament RSA
Though Lechesa Tsenoli has been out of the spotlight for years, he remains one of the most memorable members to chair parliament.
Tsenoli has temporarily taken over the duties of National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula while she is on leave pending investigations into corruption allegations.
As the news that Tsenoli, who is the deputy speaker, would be assuming the top position dominated headlines, old videos of his funniest moments in parliament resurfaced on social media.
Here are some of his memorable moments:
Parliament Plenary: EFF calls Deputy of Defence a "liar"
READ MORE:
Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli appointed as acting speaker
Zuma's plan to ‘scrap secret vote system’ misses voters, threatens democracy — analyst
Missing Durban boy last seen going to shop to buy cigarettes for man
DA tables motion of no confidence in embattled Mapisa-Nqakula
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos