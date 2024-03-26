WATCH | Electoral Court hands down judgment on whether MK Party can participate in May polls

The Electoral Court will on Tuesday hand down judgment in the ANC’s application challenging the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party as a political formation.
Arguments in favour of and against the MK Party participating in the May elections were tabled and concluded last Tuesday.
The ANC argued in court that the Electoral Commission of South Africa contravened the law by allowing the party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, to supplement its registration application when it had already rejected it and called for a “fresh” one.
TimesLIVE
Electoral Court hands down judgment on whether MK Party can participate in May polls
TimesLIVE
