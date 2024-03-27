From 30 to 200: Naledi Chirwa last on EFF list after Malema’s cold shoulder to her apology letter

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa's spot in the party's hierarchy has significantly dropped and she is last on the EFF national candidates election list.
This week the Electoral Commission of South Africa published a list of parties' candidates who could be set to be MPs and MPLs after the May 29 national and provincial elections.
Chirwa is No 200 on the EFF list. In 2019 she held the 30th spot and became one of the youngest MPs.
Her fall from grace comes weeks after she made a public apology for not attending the budget speech and impeachment vote of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe in parliament.
Her apology caused a stir as she said she did not abscond without substantial reason, stating she had to take care of her newborn baby who was sick on the day.
“I do not doubt my commitment to the movement of the people and the responsibility we have been entrusted with in parliament. This is the primary reason I went on maternity leave a day before I gave birth and returned two months before the lapse of my maternity leave,” she said.
She was also instructed to buy two EFF-branded gazebos costing R10,000 as a fine for her absence.
EFF leader Julius Malema did not take kindly to the public apology after the party was criticised. Some people deemed the sanctions against Chirwa “extreme” and not aligned with the principles of pan-Africanism.
Though he did not name Chirwa, Malema took to social media platforms a few days after the letter saying party members had to defend the EFF because they were questioned about the letter during campaigns.
“The letter’s inappropriate insinuations have forced our movement into a defensive stance, detracting our members from the immediate task of doing door-to-door because they must now defend their movement from rubbish. In situations where we must choose between an individual and the organisation we must always prioritise the organisation,” he said.
Political commentators viewed Malema’s remarks as an indicator that Chirwa would be demoted. Being last on the party list minimises her chances of making a return to parliament.
Chirwa has been in parliament for five years, serving on the health portfolio committee where she took the lead in putting pressure on former health minister Zweli Mkhize to account during the Digital Vibes scandal. She also served on the higher education, science and innovation portfolio committee.
Meanwhile, newcomer and former president Jacob Zuma's staunch supporter Carl Niehaus holds the 27th spot on the EFF national candidate list.
Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is No 40 on the list.
Here's some reactions from social media:
